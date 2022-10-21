LaSalle Causeway in Kingston, Ont. to close one lane for maintenance

Those travelling to and from Kingston’s east end should take note of a potential traffic snag expected next week.
One lane of the LaSalle Causeway will be closed for maintenance on Thursday Oct. 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Read more: Belleville woman charged in relation to Marmora shooting
Read More
The city says two flag people will be directing traffic during those times.
Trending Now
The causeway will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians, and marine traffic will not be affected.
Kingston Frontenacs netminder named OHL “Goalie of the Week”
Comments