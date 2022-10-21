LaSalle Causeway in Kingston, Ont. to close one lane for maintenance

Send this page to someone via email

Those travelling to and from Kingston’s east end should take note of a potential traffic snag expected next week.

One lane of the LaSalle Causeway will be closed for maintenance on Thursday Oct. 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The city says two flag people will be directing traffic during those times.

The causeway will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians, and marine traffic will not be affected.