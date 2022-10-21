Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

LaSalle Causeway in Kingston, Ont. to close one lane for maintenance

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 1:59 pm
The LaSalle Causeway will close one lane for maintenance Oct. 27. View image in full screen
The LaSalle Causeway will close one lane for maintenance Oct. 27. Global News

Those travelling to and from Kingston’s east end should take note of a potential traffic snag expected next week.

One lane of the LaSalle Causeway will be closed for maintenance on Thursday Oct. 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Read more: Belleville woman charged in relation to Marmora shooting

The city says two flag people will be directing traffic during those times.

Trending Now

The causeway will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians, and marine traffic will not be affected.

Click to play video: 'Kingston Frontenacs netminder named OHL “Goalie of the Week”'
Kingston Frontenacs netminder named OHL “Goalie of the Week”
KingstonygkTrafficClosuremaintenanceKingston Trafficlasalle causeway
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers