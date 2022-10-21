Menu

Health

Simcoe, Muskoka region raising COVID-19 risk level to high as cases increase

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 2:03 pm
Elderly female patient wearing protective face mask,receiving COVID-19 immunization shot,closeup of nurse hands in gloves holding syringe with vaccination dose,Coronavirus prevention therapy treatment. View image in full screen
Elderly female patient wearing protective face mask,receiving COVID-19 immunization shot,closeup of nurse hands in gloves holding syringe with vaccination dose,Coronavirus prevention therapy treatment. Plyushkin/Getty Images

With COVID-19 cases in the area increasing, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is moving the region’s current overall COVID-19 Community Risk Level from moderate to high.

Health officials say the virus continues to circulate within the community, leading them to increase the risk level on Thursday.

This is the first time the risk level has increased since it was launched in September.

“We are seeing a higher level of COVID-19 transmission in Simcoe Muskoka, which means there is a greater risk of getting sick with potential for severe illness,” said Dr. Charles Gardner, the health unit’s medical officer of health.

“We encourage individuals to use more layers of protection when out in public, such as increasing frequency of mask use and maintaining physical distance indoors. Getting your bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster is also strongly recommended as an added layer to protect against severe illness, and it is available across Simcoe Muskoka.”

The COVID-19 Community Risk Level is based on five indicators that are monitored weekly; local per cent positivity of PCR tests, confirmed cases, hospitalizations, institutional outbreaks, and wastewater signals.

According to the active outbreaks section on the health unit’s website, there are currently 26 in the community, which has increased from last week.

The numbers also show that the weekly per cent positivity rate and COVID-19 wastewater signal are both listed as very high.

The health unit is reminding people to stay up to date on their recommended COVID-19 vaccination, stay home when sick, and wear a face mask.

Information on where to get your COVID-19 vaccination, including pop-up and GO VAXX bus clinic schedules, is available on the health unit’s website.

