Crime

Manitoba RCMP seek to fill in timeline of migrant family that died during January border crossing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 1:10 pm
Jagdish Patel (left to right), son Dharmik, wife Vaishaliben Patel and daughter Vihangi Patel are shown in a handout photo. View image in full screen
Jagdish Patel (left to right), son Dharmik, wife Vaishaliben Patel and daughter Vihangi Patel are shown in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Amritbhai Vakil

Manitoba RCMP continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the deaths of two adults and their children whose bodies were found near the Canada/U.S. border at Emerson, Man., in January.

Police said they’re looking into how the Patel family’s fatal trek — believed to be connected to a human smuggling network — got them to Emerson after flying from Dubai to Toronto on Jan. 12.

Read more: Man charged after four people found dead near Canada-U.S. border in Manitoba

The victims — Jagdishkumar and Vaishaliben Patel and their children, 11-year-old Vihangi and three-year-old Dharmik — died of exposure while attempting to cross the border on foot.

Insp. Gary Bird said Friday that there’s a gap in the family’s known whereabouts that police are trying to explain.

Click to play video: 'Border deaths reaction'
Border deaths reaction

According to their investigation, the Patels arrived in Canada Jan. 12, at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, via a flight that left from Dubai earlier that day.

Police said the family members were picked up by a private vehicle and stayed at multiple locations in Toronto, sometimes using ride-sharing apps to travel from place to place.

How they ended up in Manitoba, though, is a mystery. Their next known whereabouts are when they were found dead near the border on Jan. 19. Police have looked into air, rail and bus records with no luck.

“We have a specific gap in the Patels’ timeline between Jan.15 to when they were so tragically discovered near the border on Jan. 19,” said Bird.

“We’re confident that people saw and helped the family during this time as they travelled more than 2,000 km from Toronto to Emerson.”

Read more: Survival outdoors in extreme cold treacherous for anyone, expert says

“We need these people to come forward and share what they know about the Patel family’s journey within Canada. Even the smallest bit of information could be significant. This should not have happened. Four lives, an entire family, are gone. We need the people who have information to step forward, so we can find out what happened and hold those involved to account.”

Click to play video: 'Identities confirmed in deaths of family of 4 on Manitoba-U.S. border; RCMP plead for info'
Identities confirmed in deaths of family of 4 on Manitoba-U.S. border; RCMP plead for info
