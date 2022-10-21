Menu

Canada

Canada’s freeze on buying, selling handguns is now in effect

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2022 11:21 am
Click to play video: 'Canada’s ban on importing handguns will begin Aug. 19, says minister'
Canada’s ban on importing handguns will begin Aug. 19, says minister
WATCH: Canada's ban on importing handguns will begin Aug. 19, says minister – Aug 5, 2022

Measures to freeze the number of handguns in Canada took effect on Friday, the federal public safety minister announced in a social media post.

“Canada’s national handgun freeze takes effect today!” Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino wrote on Twitter. “It is now illegal to buy, sell or transfer a handgun anywhere in Canada.”

In May, the Liberals announced a plan to implement a freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns in order to help quell firearm-related violence.

Read more: Canadian ban on handgun imports kicks in with exceptions

At the time, Mendicino tabled regulatory amendments in both the House of Commons and the Senate.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mendicino were expected to hold a news conference in the Vancouver area later Friday to discuss the move.

However, accompanying legislative measures have yet to be approved by Parliament.

The legislation would allow elite sport shooters to continue to buy handguns — an exemption some want expanded to include a wider range of recreational shooters.

Justice Minister David Lametti at a separate event in Montreal also confirmed the regulations had come into effect while criticizing any effort to ease the freeze.

“It is worrisome and even shocking to see an attempt of reducing the extent of this bill and giving more space to handguns,” Lametti said in French.

“We are here exactly to reduce the number of handguns in our streets.”

Click to play video: 'Canada to ban handgun imports'
Canada to ban handgun imports
