Blogs

Morning news rewind: Friday, Oct. 21

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 10:49 am
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Oct. 21
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, Oct. 21.

A tour of the 7 Deadly Sins Haunted House, tick season continues into the fall, and a surprise concert in Saskatoon by the Arkells.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Oct. 21, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

7 Deadly Sins Haunted House serves up the scares

A haunted house at Market Mall in Saskatoon is serving up frights for all ages.

There are family-friendly tours, one geared to the 16 and over age group and a late-night extreme scares tour.

Teagan Rasche takes a peek at the 7 Deadly Sins Haunted House.

7 Deadly Sins Haunted House serving up the scares

Tick season in Saskatchewan continues into fall

Temperatures are getting colder, but it is not yet the end of tick season in Saskatchewan.

Dr. Simon Kapaj discusses where ticks can still be found in the province and possible health concerns due to bites.

Tick season in Saskatchewan continues into fall

Arkells performing surprise concert in Saskatoon

It’s been a busy and exciting time for the Arkells — two albums released in back-to-back years, 2022 Juno group of the year and headlining the Grey Cup last year.

They are on the road with the Blink Once/Blink Twice tour, with a surprise stop in Saskatoon.

Arkells lead singer Max Kerman talks about the surprise concert, life on the road and collaborating with other artists live and in the studio.

Arkells performing surprise concert in Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Oct. 21

First snow of the season? Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Oct. 21, morning SkyTracker forecast.

