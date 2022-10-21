Peterborough County OPP make speeding, stunt driving arrests

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP made four arrests for speeding on Thursday, with three of those also leading to stunt driving charges.

In the first speeding incident around 7:30 a.m., officers clocked a vehicle travelling 120 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone along Hwy. 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township east of the city. Officers determined the driver was wanted on a warrant and they also located a quantity of cocaine in the vehicle.

Matthew Clancy, 40, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with speeding, driving a motor vehicle without a licence and possession of a schedule 1 substance.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 29.

Three other incidents later Thursday led to stunt driving charges being laid (exceeding 50 km/h over a posted speed limit). In each incident, the drivers’ licences were suspended for 30 days, the vehicles impounded for 14 days, and the drivers have court appearances scheduled for Dec. 12 in Peterborough:

Story continues below advertisement

Around 10:15 a.m., a vehicle was clocked travelling 132 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone along County Road 4 in Douro-Dummer Township. The 20-year-old driver from the township was charged with stunt driving, failure to surrender an insurance card, and driving without a currently validated permit.

Around 11 p.m. a vehicle was clocked travelling 154 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone along Hwy. 7 in Asphodel-Norwood Township. The 24-year-old driver from Nepean, Ont., was charged with stunt driving.

Around 11 p.m., a vehicle was clocked travelling 172 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone along Hwy. 115 in Cavan-Monaghan Township. The 27-year-old driver from Mississauga was charged with stunt driving.