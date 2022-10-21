Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Fourth COVID outbreak declared at Kingston General Hospital

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 9:06 am
A sign fro the Emergency department at Kingston General Hospital (KGH) in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday, January 16, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across Canada and around the world. View image in full screen
A sign fro the Emergency department at Kingston General Hospital (KGH) in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday, January 16, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Another COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Kingston General Hospital, this time on the Connell 3 unit.

Two patients and one staff tested positive for the virus, Kingston Health Sciences Centre said Thursday.

Read more: Outgoing Kingston, Ont. city councillors reflect on time in office

KHSC said the unit is under visitor restrictions with only essential visitors permitted inside.

Trending Now

This comes as the hospital deals with outbreaks in the Connell 9 and 10 units as well as Kidd 7.

Public Health has been notified, and patients, visitors and staff are also being contacted.

Click to play video: 'Kingston Health Sciences Centre warning of breast cancer screening backlog'
Kingston Health Sciences Centre warning of breast cancer screening backlog
COVID-19COVIDOutbreakKGHKingston General Hospitalconnell 9Kidd 7connell 10connell 3
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers