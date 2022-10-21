Fourth COVID outbreak declared at Kingston General Hospital

Another COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Kingston General Hospital, this time on the Connell 3 unit.
Two patients and one staff tested positive for the virus, Kingston Health Sciences Centre said Thursday.
KHSC said the unit is under visitor restrictions with only essential visitors permitted inside.
This comes as the hospital deals with outbreaks in the Connell 9 and 10 units as well as Kidd 7.
Public Health has been notified, and patients, visitors and staff are also being contacted.
