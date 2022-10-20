Menu

Politics

COVID outbreak shuts Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands, Ont. polling station

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 3:23 pm
A polling station in the Township of Leeds and Thousand Islands have been closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. View image in full screen
A polling station in the Township of Leeds and Thousand Islands have been closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. wildpixel/Getty Images

A polling station for the upcoming municipal election in the Township of Leeds and Thousand Islands has been shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Management from the FoxRun By-The-River Retirement Residence along with the Township Clerk have asked for the station’s cancellation.

The polling station was due to be open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday but residents of the retirement home will now be able to vote by telephone or online instead.

“It is disappointing that the polling station at FoxRun is cancelled but the health and safety of residents is always the priority,” Township clerk Megan Shannon said.

“With the help of FoxRun staff, a list of residents who wish to vote will be compiled and we will ensure those folks are able to cast their ballot electronically. I wish to thank the staff at FoxRun and the elections staff who will be assisting the residents’ vote.”

