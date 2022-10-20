Winnipeg police investigating after gravesite of Louis Riel defaced

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) says it has filed a police report after discovering the gravesite of Metis leader Louis Riel was defaced.

Images on social media show Riel’s gravestone in Winnipeg was marked with scratches earlier this week.

“This deliberate, targeted attack and the complete disrespect shown to Louis Riel as the historic leader of the Red River Métis, the founder of Manitoba and its first premier, is appalling,” said MMF president David Chartrand in a release Thursday.

“This is not just offensive to our Nation, it is an insult to all Manitobans, and should be treated as such. It is made worse by the fact that this was done just days before the anniversary of Riel’s birth.”

St. Boniface Museum: Exploring Louis Riel's past

Riel, born Oct. 22, 1844, was central to the Red River and North-West resistances to assert Indigenous rights, and was hanged for treason in Saskatchewan on Nov. 16, 1885.

He is widely celebrated in Manitoba for leading a provisional government and paving the way for the province’s entry into Confederation.

Winnipeg police confirmed Thursday its major crimes unit is investigating. No charges have been laid as of yet.

In their release, the MMF said the defacing happened Monday afternoon.

Today, the Manitoba Métis Federation, the National Government of the Red River Métis, expresses it's outrage at the defacement of Louis Riel's gravesite.

“We will take all steps necessary to remedy the defacement committed by the individual or individuals who were so disrespectful to this great man’s legacy,” Chartrand said.

“It is deeply disturbing that someone would do this to Riel’s final resting place, a site of many pilgrimages by our Citizens and others who wish to honour his contributions to Canada’s confederation.

“It’s like a knife to the heart of our Nation. I can assure you, we will seek justice for this terrible insult.”

— with files from The Canadian Press