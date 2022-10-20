Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigating after gravesite of Louis Riel defaced

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 2:53 pm
Louis Riel. View image in full screen
Louis Riel. Manitoba Archives via CP

The Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) says it has filed a police report after discovering the gravesite of Metis leader Louis Riel was defaced.

Images on social media show Riel’s gravestone in Winnipeg was marked with scratches earlier this week.

Read more: National coalition calls for exoneration of Manitoba Métis leader Louis Riel

“This deliberate, targeted attack and the complete disrespect shown to Louis Riel as the historic leader of the Red River Métis, the founder of Manitoba and its first premier, is appalling,” said MMF president David Chartrand in a release Thursday.

“This is not just offensive to our Nation, it is an insult to all Manitobans, and should be treated as such. It is made worse by the fact that this was done just days before the anniversary of Riel’s birth.”

Riel, born Oct. 22, 1844, was central to the Red River and North-West resistances to assert Indigenous rights, and was hanged for treason in Saskatchewan on Nov. 16, 1885.

He is widely celebrated in Manitoba for leading a provisional government and paving the way for the province’s entry into Confederation.

Read more: Manitoba Metis Federation ‘disappointed’ Pope’s Canadian trip won’t include stop in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police confirmed Thursday its major crimes unit is investigating. No charges have been laid as of yet.

In their release, the MMF said the defacing happened Monday afternoon.

“We will take all steps necessary to remedy the defacement committed by the individual or individuals who were so disrespectful to this great man’s legacy,” Chartrand said.

“It is deeply disturbing that someone would do this to Riel’s final resting place, a site of many pilgrimages by our Citizens and others who wish to honour his contributions to Canada’s confederation.

Read more: Mint’s new coin honours founder of Manitoba and Metis leader Louis Riel

“It’s like a knife to the heart of our Nation. I can assure you, we will seek justice for this terrible insult.”

— with files from The Canadian Press

Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeVandalismManitoba Metis FederationDavid ChartrandMMFLouis Rielgrave stone damagedgravesite defaced
