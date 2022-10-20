Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with human trafficking face additional charges: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 2:31 pm
Peterborough police issued additional charges against a man who was initially charged with human trafficking in January 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police issued additional charges against a man who was initially charged with human trafficking in January 2022. Daniel Allan/Getty Images/File

A man currently facing human trafficking charges is facing additional charges.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of an ongoing investigation, on Oct. 19, officers conducted a search warrant at a Whitby residence and took two people into custody.

Read more: Toronto man charged with human trafficking in Peterborough

Alexander Nelson, 26, of Whitby was arrested and further charged with assault, procuring, uttering threats, failure to comply with a release order and attempting to obstruct justice.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 20.

Trending Now

Police confirmed to Global News Peterborough that Nelson is the same individual who was arrested in January 2020 following an investigation into human trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

A 59-year-old Whitby woman was also arrested and charged with failure to comply with a release order and attempting to obstruct justice.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 17.

Click to play video: 'Public Safety Canada on Human Trafficking'
Public Safety Canada on Human Trafficking
AssaultPeterborough Police ServiceWhitbyPeterborough PolicePeterborough crimeHuman TraffickingObstructing JusticeAlexander Nelson
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers