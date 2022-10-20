Man charged with human trafficking face additional charges: Peterborough police

See more sharing options

A man currently facing human trafficking charges is facing additional charges.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of an ongoing investigation, on Oct. 19, officers conducted a search warrant at a Whitby residence and took two people into custody.

Alexander Nelson, 26, of Whitby was arrested and further charged with assault, procuring, uttering threats, failure to comply with a release order and attempting to obstruct justice.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 20.

Police confirmed to Global News Peterborough that Nelson is the same individual who was arrested in January 2020 following an investigation into human trafficking.

A 59-year-old Whitby woman was also arrested and charged with failure to comply with a release order and attempting to obstruct justice.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 17.