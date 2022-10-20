Menu

Traffic

2 sent to hospital after rollover crash in Niagara Region

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 8:50 am
OPP say two people were sent to hospital early morning Oct. 20, 2022 in Niagara-on-the-Lake.
Two people were sent to hospital following a rollover crash on the QEW in Niagara-on-the-Lake, just east of St. Catharines.

OPP revealed the crash in a social media post just after 7 a.m. on Thursday involving a single vehicle.

The car was travelling in the Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW near Glendale Avenue before leaving the roadway.

Police are asking drivers to approach the area with caution amid an ongoing investigation.

 

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceNiagara RegionNiagara-on-the-LakeHighway Safety DivisionNiagara crashniagara motor vehcile crash
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

