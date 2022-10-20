2 sent to hospital after rollover crash in Niagara Region

Two people were sent to hospital following a rollover crash on the QEW in Niagara-on-the-Lake, just east of St. Catharines.
OPP revealed the crash in a social media post just after 7 a.m. on Thursday involving a single vehicle.
The car was travelling in the Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW near Glendale Avenue before leaving the roadway.
Police are asking drivers to approach the area with caution amid an ongoing investigation.
