2 sent to hospital after rollover crash in Niagara Region

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people were sent to hospital following a rollover crash on the QEW in Niagara-on-the-Lake, just east of St. Catharines.

OPP revealed the crash in a social media post just after 7 a.m. on Thursday involving a single vehicle.

The car was travelling in the Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW near Glendale Avenue before leaving the roadway.

Police are asking drivers to approach the area with caution amid an ongoing investigation.

#QEW Toronto bound before #GlendaleAve in #NiagaraFalls, #NiagaraOPP on scene investigating a single vehicle rollover. 2 occupants taken to hospital. Please proceed through the area with caution. Investigation ongoing. ^kw pic.twitter.com/NNI2CLf1xT — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 20, 2022