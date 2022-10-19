Menu

Crime

RCMP use spike belt, K9 unit to catch suspect in stolen truck on Sturgeon Lake First Nation

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 7:51 pm
An RCMP vehicle blocks the road to the crime scene south of Summerland on Friday. View image in full screen
Prince Albert RCMP respond to a report on Sturgeon lake First Nation. Global News

On Monday, Prince Albert RCMP responded to a report that a stolen truck was spotted on Sturgeon Lake First Nation, Sask. Investigation determined the driver may be connected criminal activity, including robberies, over the weekend.

Officers responded immediately setting up a spike belt and disabling the truck.

Read more: Prince Albert woman found dead near Maymont, Sask.

The driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. He was located and arrested with the help of Prince Albert Police Dog Services.

Thirty-year-old Joshua Naytowhow of Sturgeon Late First Nation has been charged with resisting arrest, robbery with firearm, pointing a firearm, uttering threats, failure to stop a motor vehicle while being pursued by a peace officer, possession of weapon while prohibited, and possession of weapon contrary to order.

Read more: Federal and Saskatchewan governments sign agreement with First Nations regarding policing

Naytowhow was also wanted on an outstanding warrant from Prince Albert RCMP.

RCMP search the area of Langham Saskatchewan for a suspect in a fatal shooting
