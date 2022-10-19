RCMP use spike belt, K9 unit to catch suspect in stolen truck on Sturgeon Lake First Nation

See more sharing options

On Monday, Prince Albert RCMP responded to a report that a stolen truck was spotted on Sturgeon Lake First Nation, Sask. Investigation determined the driver may be connected criminal activity, including robberies, over the weekend.

Officers responded immediately setting up a spike belt and disabling the truck.

The driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. He was located and arrested with the help of Prince Albert Police Dog Services.

Thirty-year-old Joshua Naytowhow of Sturgeon Late First Nation has been charged with resisting arrest, robbery with firearm, pointing a firearm, uttering threats, failure to stop a motor vehicle while being pursued by a peace officer, possession of weapon while prohibited, and possession of weapon contrary to order.

Naytowhow was also wanted on an outstanding warrant from Prince Albert RCMP.