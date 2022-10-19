Kitchener removing unhealthy trees in downtown core

Send this page to someone via email

Those who were in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday may have noticed that a number of trees were being taken down by city workers on King Street.

A spokesperson for Kitchener says that the city is removing unhealthy trees while they are doing other work in the downtown core.

They said the trees will be replaced by the spring of 2023 as further work continues in the area.

According to the city’s website, downtown tree and paver replacement is scheduled to take place between Benton and Joseph streets in the spring of next year.