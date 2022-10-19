Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kitchener removing unhealthy trees in downtown core

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 3:54 pm
Those who were in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday may have noticed that a number of trees were being taken down by city workers. View image in full screen
Those who were in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday may have noticed that a number of trees were being taken down by city workers. Global News

Those who were in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday may have noticed that a number of trees were being taken down by city workers on King Street.

A spokesperson for Kitchener says that the city is removing unhealthy trees while they are doing other work in the downtown core.

Trending Now

Read more: Boathouse in Kitchener’s Victoria Park moves a step closer to reopening

They said the trees will be replaced by the spring of 2023 as further work continues in the area.

According to the city’s website, downtown tree and paver replacement is scheduled to take place between Benton and Joseph streets in the spring of next year.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsKitchener councilKing Street Kitchenerdowntown KitchenerDTKKitchener City CouncilKitchener OntarioDowntown Kitchener tree removal
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers