Attack snow London Knights as wet flurries begin to fall in Owen Sound

Send this page to someone via email

The weather forecast let the London Knights know that 5-10 cm of snow was expected as they rolled into Owen Sound, Ont., to face the Attack on Wednesday.

At times the white uniforms of the Attack seemed to resemble flurries all over the London zone as Owen Sound got two goals from St. Marys, Ont., native and former Storm and IceDogs forward Matthew Papais in a 7-2 win over the Knights.

The scoring began early and came quickly. The teams combined for four first-period goals in the first five minutes and eight seconds of the game.

Sedley and Cedrick Guindon scored goals 43 seconds apart to stake the Attack to a 2-0 lead.

Landon Sim cut that in half as he picked up the puck after his first shot attempt was blocked and beat Nick Chenard in the Owen Sound net for Sim’s first of the year.

Story continues below advertisement

The Attack answered right back 37 seconds after that as Sedley’s shot from the right point found its way inside the left post behind Brett Brochu.

The “Bayshore Bounce” helped Owen Sound captain Colby Barlow to score his sixth goal in eight games this season as a Nolan Seed shot went wide but bounced right to Barlow off the end boards and he back-handed it in to put the Attack in front 4-1.

View image in full screen Jim Van Horne / 980 CFPL

A London power play tightened things to 4-2 when Logan Mailloux’s shot was stopped by Chenard by George Diaco was there to bang in a loose puck in front, but Owen Sound got that back on a power play of their own when Papais deflected a Sedley point shot over Brochu to give the Attack a three-goal lead for the second time in the game.

Brochu kept that from growing any larger with a glove save that saw the overage goaltender extend into the splits with only eight seconds left after a puck came loose in front of the London net.

Story continues below advertisement

The second goal from Papais at 2:32 of the final period made it 6-2 and created an Ontario Hockey League debut for Knights goaltender Zach Bowen. He played the rest of the way and stopped seven of the eight shots he faced. Servac Petrovsky’s one-timer with 2:32 remaining in the game was the only shot to go by the native of Kanata, Ont.

Owen Sound outshot London 40-31.

Knights defenceman Connor Federkow left the game in the second period with an injury and did not return.

Logan Mailloux made his season debut in a London uniform. He finished the game with one assist.

Read more: Knights double up Bulldogs to take 3 out of 4 points on the weekend

Under-17 rosters announced

Luca Testa and Sam Dickinson of the Knights have been named to play at the Under-17 World Hockey Challenge in Langley and Delta, B.C., from Nov. 5-12. Dickinson will play on Canada Black with Delhi, Ont., native Marek Vanacker of the Hamilton Bulldogs. Testa will play for Canada White. Londoner Jett Luchanko who is a member of the Guelph Storm will play for Canada Red.

Story continues below advertisement

Knights assistant coach Rick Steadman will serve as an assistant coach on Canada Black. The three Canadian teams will go up against Finland, Sweden, Czechia and the United States.

Bryce Montgomery joins Cedar Rapids Roughriders

Defenceman Bryce Montgomery will play this season in the United States Hockey League after joining the Cedar Rapids Roughriders on Oct. 18.

London entered the season will four overage players. That number briefly grew to five with the acquisition of George Diaco from Hamilton and then returned to four when Gerard Keane was traded to the Niagara IceDogs. The limit in the Ontario Hockey League is three. Montgomery is from Bowie, Ma., and is a draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Read more: 980 CFPL extends partnership with London Knights for another 5 years

Up next

The Knights will play a home-and-home series against the Saginaw Spirit starting on Friday, Oct. 21 at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. The Spirit are off to a high-scoring start averaging 5.2 goals per game and own the second best record in the Western Conference. Four Saginaw players (Matyas Sapovaliv, Pavel Mintyukov, Dean Loukus and rookie Joey Willis) sit in the top ten in league scoring.

Story continues below advertisement

The teams will meet in Saginaw, Michj., on Saturday.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.