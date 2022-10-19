Menu

Health

Ontario hospitals look to ‘unconventional spaces,’ new staff models to ease pressures

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2022 1:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Leaked report shows Ontario emergency room wait times are worsening'
Leaked report shows Ontario emergency room wait times are worsening
RELATED: Leaked report shows Ontario emergency room wait times are worsening.

Some Ontario hospitals are coming up with alternative solutions, including the use of unconventional patient spaces and new staffing models, to deal with high patient volumes and long wait times as cases of COVID-19 and other illnesses rise.

The Ottawa Hospital says recent high patient volumes have been straining its capacity, while staff pressures, as well as ongoing COVID-19 cases, have made it difficult to manage the issue.

The hospital says it has prepared several “temporary unconventional spaces” that could be used to care for patients if needed.

Read more: ‘Undignified’: New data shows Ontario hospital wait times growing worse

Meanwhile, the Pembroke Regional Hospital says it plans to try “innovative staffing models” to help address staff pressures.

It says it will use a team-based approach and will allow health teams to expand to include new roles.

The moves by the two hospitals come as several hospitals across Ontario say they’re facing high patient volumes that are straining staff, challenging capacity and leading to delays in admitting patients.

