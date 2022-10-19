Patient on kidney donor list struggles to receive travel refund from RBC and WestJet

Send this page to someone via email

In 2020, the Onishenko family booked a trip to Florida with plans of going to Disney World and visiting relatives.

“It was going to be my last trip before I had to start dialysis and everything with my kidney disease,” said Debbie Onishenko.

Unfortunately, their Florida trip had to be cancelled when travel restrictions were put in place due to COVID-19.

Debbie has also been on the list for a kidney transplant for many years. Being on donor lists requires Debbie to be within six hours of Saskatoon.

“Since then, I’ve been trying to call RBC and WestJet about trying to get a refund because of what’s going on with me right now and my kidney disease. I can’t travel anywhere. I can’t be far away because if a kidney becomes available, I’ve got to be there.”

“I’m not taking the chance of leaving anywhere if I can possibly get a kidney.”

While trying to secure her refund of over $1,200 and 80,000 Avion points, Debbie was passed back and forth between the two companies.

“So, WestJet just kept saying it’s RBC’s problem and RBC kept saying it’s WestJet’s problem.”

WestJet offered the Onishenko’s a voucher to be used by a specific date, which Debbie explained was useless due to her current medical situation.

“That really wouldn’t work for me. It would be better if it were a gift certificate that lasted forever, but they wouldn’t do that.”

WestJet told Global News, “Our Guest Support team was able to look into the Onishenko’s file and unfortunately as it was booked by a third party. Due to contractual obligations we are not permitted to assist with refunds on third-party booking. The tickets are able to be exchanged for a new ticket of greater or equal value until April 22, 2023, however, this process will need to be completed through the third-party vendour. While the Onishenkos will need to book travel prior to the expiry date, their trip can be booked following the expiration date.”

Debbie said that contacting the companies for help proved extremely difficult.

“I was on hold for hours, literally hours waiting for RBC. Once in a while I would try the callback button where they say they would call you back, but they didn’t. The same with WestJet, just trying to get through was very difficult.”

She has been trying to get a refund from either company for months.

“Finally, we just said ‘that’s it’, we had to try something different,” which brought the Onishenkos to Global News.

After being reached out to by Global News, RBC stated, “RBC takes all client matters seriously and we review each case on an individual bases. While the clients in this case did not qualify for any reimbursement, we have decided as a goodwill gesture to refund them in full. We have reached out to our clients and are in process of providing reimbursement.”

Debbie was relieved to say that after assistance from Global News, RBC was very cooperative.

“They would reimburse us all of our points as well as the money that we paid out.”

Even after all of the trouble, Debbie explained, “We love WestJet and we love RBC and we want to fly and continue to do that. Hopefully, if everything goes well and I get a kidney, I’ll be healthier again, and be able to travel and go places.”