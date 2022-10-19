Morning news rewind: Wednesday, Oct. 19

The Heart’s Desire Gala, stigmatized houses in Real Estate YXE, renovation challenges with Metric Design and the Wheatland Express ghost train excursion.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Oct. 18, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Celebrating women in business at the Heart’s Desire Gala
Women in business will be celebrated at the Heart’s Desire Gala while also raising funds for an important cause.
The event is supporting the Little Wonders Family program.
Organizer Jennifer Draper has more details on the non-profit program and it can be supported by the community.
Stigmatized houses in Real Estate YXE
Material defects, like mould or structural defects, need to be disclosed when selling a property in Saskatchewan.
But what are the rules around stigmatized properties?
Century 21 Fusion realtor Ashley Turner explains what a stigmatized house is and the importance of disclosure.
Challenges during renovation projects: Décor and Design
Renovations — whether a room or the whole house — can take time and patience.
Michael Anderson with Metric Design says there are also challenges that come with renovations.
He describes some of those challenges on a renovation project the company has been working on in Décor and Design.
Ghost train escape excursion: Experience Saskatoon
Wheatland Express is hosting a ghost train escape excursion — based on a true experience — for Halloween.
It involves passengers solving puzzles and mysteries during the interactive trip.
Teagan Rasche catches up with Ashlyn Weninger to learn more about the ghost train.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Oct. 19
Unseasonably warm temperatures continue — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Oct. 19, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon.
