Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Morning news rewind: Wednesday, Oct. 19

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 10:54 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Oct. 19'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Oct. 19
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The Heart’s Desire Gala, stigmatized houses in Real Estate YXE, renovation challenges with Metric Design and the Wheatland Express ghost train excursion.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Oct. 18, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Celebrating women in business at the Heart’s Desire Gala

Women in business will be celebrated at the Heart’s Desire Gala while also raising funds for an important cause.

The event is supporting the Little Wonders Family program.

Organizer Jennifer Draper has more details on the non-profit program and it can be supported by the community.

Click to play video: 'Celebrating women in business at the Heart’s Desire Gala'
Celebrating women in business at the Heart’s Desire Gala

Stigmatized houses in Real Estate YXE

Material defects, like mould or structural defects, need to be disclosed when selling a property in Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

But what are the rules around stigmatized properties?

Century 21 Fusion realtor Ashley Turner explains what a stigmatized house is and the importance of disclosure.

Click to play video: 'Stigmatized houses in Real Estate YXE'
Stigmatized houses in Real Estate YXE

Challenges during renovation projects: Décor and Design

Trending Now

Renovations — whether a room or the whole house — can take time and patience.

Michael Anderson with Metric Design says there are also challenges that come with renovations.

He describes some of those challenges on a renovation project the company has been working on in Décor and Design.

Click to play video: 'Challenges during renovation projects: Décor and Design'
Challenges during renovation projects: Décor and Design

Ghost train escape excursion: Experience Saskatoon

Wheatland Express is hosting a ghost train escape excursion — based on a true experience — for Halloween.

Story continues below advertisement

It involves passengers solving puzzles and mysteries during the interactive trip.

Teagan Rasche catches up with Ashlyn Weninger to learn more about the ghost train.

Click to play video: 'Ghost train escape excursion: Experience Saskatoon'
Ghost train escape excursion: Experience Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Oct. 19

Unseasonably warm temperatures continue — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Oct. 19, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Oct. 19'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Oct. 19
Decor and DesignReal Estate YXEAshley TurnerMetric DesignExperience SaskatoonGhost TrainCentury 21 FusionWheatland ExpressGlobal News Morninig SaskatoonHearts Desire GalaLittle Wonders Family Program
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers