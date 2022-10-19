Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Mediated contract negotiations between government and CUPE break down ahead of strike deadline

By Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 1:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Parents bracing for possible strike of Ontario education workers'
Parents bracing for possible strike of Ontario education workers
Bargain talks continue between the province and CUPE through a mediator. Ontario’s 55,000 education workers will be in a legal strike position Nov. 3. Marianne Dimain reports.

Mediated talks between the Ford government and the union representing education support workers have broken down, setting the stage for a possible strike in early November.

The negotiations, which were being refereed by a third-party mediator, broke late Tuesday and reached an impasse on Wednesday morning, according to a source with knowledge of the discussions.

Read more: Contract talks between Ontario education workers, government to involve mediator

The source said mediator, Bill Kaplan, determined the two sides were “too far apart” on salary, pensions and benefits and that both sides were “entrenched” in their positions.

With the two sides now at an impasse, parents are left wondering what this means for the school system after strikes and the pandemic-interrupted learning during every academic year since 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

The mediator has scheduled another bargaining date on Nov. 1, just days before the union will enter into a legal strike position on Nov. 3. The union. however, hasn’t outlined its plans.

“We tried work to rule with this government and it meant nothing to them,” said Laura Walton with CUPE who suggested only a full withdrawal of services could put enough pressure on government.

Read more: Ontario education workers in legal strike position on Nov. 3

In an interview at Queen’s Park, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said he believes that CUPE is “seriously considering ” a strike but indicated the government has plans to prevent possible job action.

Trending Now

“The commitment making to parents and the Premier has made is that we will work hard to stay at the table to get a deal,” Lecce said. ” And If CUPE … decides to impose a strike on children and their parents the government will act to ensure kids stay in school.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lecce refused to elaborate on whether the government is preparing back-to-work legislation, or is willing to impose a contract on the union.

Walton called it a “divisive narrative” and said it’s the government that’s using children “as pawns” and called on the government to change their contract offer.

Read more: Everything you need to know as Ontario education workers consider strike

CUPE, which represents 55,000 clerical workers, custodians, early childhood educators and librarians, asked the government for an 11 per cent increase in wages citing the high cost of living, and historically low pay.

The Ministry of Education countered with a 2 per cent increase for employees earning less than $40,000 a year, and a 1.25 per cent increase for union members who make more than $40,000.

Doug FordSchoolEducationStrikeQueen’s ParkFord governmentCUPEStephen Lecce
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers