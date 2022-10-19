Menu

Traffic

RCMP investigate serious collision near Fort Saskatchewan

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 10:40 am
The driver's side of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP cruiser. File/Global News

At least two vehicles were involved in a serious crash northeast of Edmonton Wednesday morning.

In a news release just before 8:30 a.m., Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said police were at the scene of a serious collision on Highway 825 near the Sturgeon Industrial Park. The area is located on the northwestern outskirts of Fort Saskatchewan.

Police said there are injuries reported, but it’s not known how many people may have been involved in the collision or how many people are injured.

RCMP are asking drivers to avoid the area.

— More to come…

