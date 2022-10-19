Menu

Canada

Crews battle large fire at rubber plant overnight in Brantford

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 9:14 am
Brantford Fire Services says a blaze at a rubber plant on Henry Street required additional crews from other counties to subdue flames. View image in full screen
Brantford Fire Services says a blaze at a rubber plant on Henry Street required additional crews from other counties to subdue flames. Steve Kollatos / Facebook

Brantford Fire Services say they battled a large fire at a rubber plant on Henry Street through the overnight on Wednesday.

Deputy chief Dwayne Armstrong told Global News the blaze begin at North West Rubber Ltd. around 8:30 p.m. and caused large flames and plumes of smoke.

Three pumpers and a pair of aerial units were some of the vehicles dispatched to the scene, along with an aerial unit from Brant County Fire.

The magnitude of the fire resulted in Brantford Police rerouting traffic at Henry and Middleton Street, asking residents to avoid the area.

Armstrong confirmed the blaze was still burning as of Wednesday morning in an outdoor storage yard but has been contained.

North West Rubber manufactures rubber flooring from recycled tires, according to the firm’s website.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined as the fire has not yet been extinguished.

henry streetLarge Firebrantford firemiddleton streetbranford fire servicesfire at northwest rubber limitedfire at strorage yardnorthwest rubber limited
