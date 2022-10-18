Menu

Traffic

1 dead after wheel collides with vehicles on the QEW in Oakville

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 18, 2022 1:34 pm
OPP say they are investigating a fatal crash on the QEW in Oakville Oct. 18, 2022. View image in full screen
OPP say they are investigating a fatal crash on the QEW in Oakville Oct. 18, 2022. File

A man is dead following an incident involving a wheel coming off a vehicle on the QEW in Oakville and striking several cars, according to OPP.

In a social media post just after 1 p.m., Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the wheel came off a westbound vehicle and struck three others travelling eastbound at Winston Chruchill Boulevard.

“OPP are currently on scene along with fire, paramedics, and the MTO,” Schmidt said.

“We have a full highway closure of the QEW Toronto bound at Ford drive. All traffic is being forced off. The westbound QEW remains open at this time.”

Schmidt says the dead driver was in the first car hit by the tire.

More to come.

OPP, Ontario Provincial Police, Halton Region, qew, MTO, Queen Elizabeth Way, Oakville news, Ontario Ministry of Transportation, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, Winston Churchill Boulevard
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

