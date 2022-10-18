BC NDP chief electoral officer recommends disqualifying Anjali Appadurai from leadership race

Send this page to someone via email

The person in charge of running the BC NDP leadership race is recommending Anjali Appadurai be disqualified from the contest.

If the party’s executive takes the recommendation from Elizabeth Cull it would mean David Eby is the only eligible candidate and would become B.C.’s next premier.

The party executive committee is set to vote on the issue Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Appadurai has been under investigation for multiple breaches of the party’s leadership rules.

The Appadurai campaign has been accused of offering to pay for memberships for new members, using Dogwood BC’s list to recruit members and encouraging BC Greens to leave their party to temporarily join the BC NDP to vote for Appadurai.

Story continues below advertisement

4:23 NDP leadership challenger Anjali Appadurai’s campaign is under investigation by Elections BC

Read more: BC NDP leadership candidate Anjali Appadurai investigated for potential Elections Act breach

“Because no other remedy can adequately address the failings and breaches of the Appadurai Campaign in this Leadership election contest, the CEO has reached the difficult conclusion that Ms. Appadurai should be disqualified as a candidate,” reads the internal report written by Cull and obtained by Global News.

“In their opinion, the improper coordination with third parties (primarily Dogwood) played such a significant tole in the Appadurai Campaign that it is impossible to create a level playing field at this point, and impossible to restore the Leadership Election campaign to a state of integrity in which I could have confidence.”

–More to come