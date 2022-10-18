Sask. Mental Health Association wins award for excellence in Minecraft game

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA-SK) won an award for mental health supports within a monitored game to combat cyberbullying and its impact on mental health.

The CMHA-SK was named Saskatchewan’s winner for Mentally Safe Minecraft Server which was created and programed by youth in the province with mental health challenges.

“On behalf of Premier Scott Moe, I congratulate the team that created the Mentally Safe Minecraft Service, with the support of CMHA Saskatchewan, for finding a unique way to reach kids through online gaming while promoting mental health and well-being,” stated Mental Health and Addictions Minister Everett Hindley in a release. “Working with our partners, our government is committed to supporting high-quality mental health and addictions services for Saskatchewan residents.”

In the game, there is a chat option where youth can discuss services with a trained mental-health worker. Positive tips for creating and promoting mental wellness, which can be challenging in online gaming circles, appear on the screen every 10 minutes.

According to the release, Saskatchewan help lines have been added as well as a space for virtual groups to gather and learn about mental health tools. In addition, there are creative events to celebrate Mental Health Week and challenge players’ creativity.

“CMHA Saskatchewan is pleased to have our Mentally Safe Minecraft Server recognized as innovative in the field of mental health and addictions care,” CMHA-SK Director of Advocacy, Research and Public Policy Development Rebecca Rackow stated. “We have a very supportive community of gamers and mental-health workers who take care of each other and provide a safe gaming environment when the internet is often uncertain and difficult.”

Recipients in each province across the country receive an award of $5,000 to advance their initiative and to encourage further innovation. The best practices will be shared so all Canadians can benefit from innovations in mental health and addictions care.