Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Seven candidates vying to take over leadership of Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2022 5:36 pm
Seven candidates are running to take over leadership of an advocacy group representing First Nations in Manitoba after it removed its previous leader over sexual harassment allegations. View image in full screen
Seven candidates are running to take over leadership of an advocacy group representing First Nations in Manitoba after it removed its previous leader over sexual harassment allegations.

Seven candidates are running to take over leadership of an advocacy group representing First Nations in Manitoba after it removed its previous leader over sexual harassment allegations.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says the general election to replace Arlen Dumas will take place during its general assembly at the end of the month.

An all-candidates forum is set for Oct. 25 and voting will take place the following day.

Read more: AMC Grand Chief Arlen Dumas suspended after complaint by senior staff member

Sheila North, most recently a broadcaster with CBC Manitoba, previously indicated her intention to run again after losing to Dumas during the organization’s election in 2021.

Trending Now

The other candidates running are Eugene Eastman, Jennifer Flett, George Kemp, Cathy Merrick, Darrell N. Shorting and Cora Morgan, who has been with the organization as the First Nations family advocate.

Story continues below advertisement

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs represents 62 of the 63 First Nations in the province.

Click to play video: 'Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs removes Arlen Dumas as grand chief over sexual harassment'
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs removes Arlen Dumas as grand chief over sexual harassment
ManitobawinnipegAssembly of Manitoba ChiefsAMCArlen DumasAMC Grand ChiefNew AMC leader
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers