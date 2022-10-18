Saskatchewan Winter Games launches volunteer campaign for 50th anniversary

Send this page to someone via email

The 2023 Saskatchewan Winter Games Host Organizing Committee, along with SaskEnergy, will officially launch its volunteer recruitment campaign on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Originally scheduled for February 2022, the 50th anniversary of the Games will be held Feb. 19-25, 2023, in Regina.

After being postponed due to COVID-19, the Host Organizing Committee has restarted their work to make the 2023 Games a safe and successful experience.

Alison Brown, vice-chair of the Saskatchewan 2023 Winter Games, spoke at the official campaign launch in Regina today, explaining that volunteers are the heart and soul of these Games.

“Sport and volunteerism are strongly connected. At the center of every Saskatchewan Games are the hundreds of volunteers who give their time, skills, and passion to facilitate excellence and competition in youth sport in our province.”

“I am thrilled to announce that SaskEnergy will be sponsoring the Saskatchewan Winter Games 50th anniversary edition as a Champion of Volunteers,” SaskEnergy’s acting president and CEO Mark Guillet said.

“SaskEnergy has been a committed sponsor of the Saskatchewan Summer and Winter Games for more than two decades, helping to develop competitive sport in our province and prepare Saskatchewan athletes to compete on the national stage.”

By sponsoring the Games, SaskEnergy ensures that volunteers receive the support and assistance they need.

Guillet said, “Our sponsorship of these events also helps ensure the volunteers are supported in their mission to keep things running smoothly for athletes, spectators and members of the media. None of these events can take place without an army of volunteers to plan, organize and deliver.

“One of the things that makes Saskatchewan so wonderful is its people. People who are known to be giving the very best of themselves as volunteers.”

For several year in a row, Saskatchewan has been recognized as having some of the highest volunteer rates per capita.

The Games require more than 1,000 local volunteers for the event to be successful. There are roles for all ages, abilities, and accessibilities, including volunteer opportunities for ages 13-17.

“Every one of those volunteers through everything they do will help create lasting memories that will change lives,” Guillet explained.

Volunteer roles for the Saskatchewan Winter Games include greeting participants, helping in the Athletes Village, scorekeeping at events, assisting with medical needs and more.