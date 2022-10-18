Manitoba government to spend $8.7 million to divert waste from landfills

The Manitoba government is investing $8.7 million towards waste diversion initiatives with the goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions and helping create what government officials call a “circular economy” in Manitoba.

In a news release, Manitoba Environment, Climate and Parks Minister Jeff Wharton says that Manitoba residents are working hard in order to protect the environment, and this investment will further support organizations that offer services.

“Manitobans make considerable effort to protect the environment through recycling and waste diversion,” Wharton said. “We are pleased to further this effort by funding new initiatives and supporting communities and organizations that deliver valuable services.”

The government is making a one-time investment of $120,000 into waste diversion projects in order to continue to reduce the amount of waste ending up in Manitoba landfills. An Indigenous-led social enterprise in Winnipeg called Mother Earth Recycling will receive $30,000 to help expand its capacity to recycle plastic components from children’s car seats.

Story continues below advertisement

General Manager of Mother Earth Recycling Jessica Floresco says their organization takes on a multi-factored approach when it comes to benefitting the community.

“Our operation’s success has been as a result of taking on difficult to recycle materials while maintaining a triple bottom line that considers people, planet and profit,” explained Floresco. “We achieve this by taking care of the planet through innovative recycling initiatives, and creating employment and training opportunities for Indigenous people who face barriers to employment.”

Other organizations receiving funding include the Product Care Association (PCA) and the Manitoba Association of Regional Recyclers (MARR). The PCA focuses on northern communities with the goal of collecting and properly disposing of hazardous household waste like spray-foam containers and propane. It will be receiving $700,000. MARR is a non-profit that focuses on education will receive $50,000, with the goal of sharing information and facilitating collaboration between its members.

The Manitoba Government is also providing $875,000 to the Manitoba Composts Support Payments, in order to continue the diversion of organic waste from landfills.

The money for these initiatives comes from the Waste Reduction and Recycling Support (WRARS) program. According to the province, WRARS-based initiatives have helped divert more than 130,000 tonnes of waste from Manitoba landfills each year, which in turn extends the life of existing landfills, machinery, infrastructure, and reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.

Story continues below advertisement

The complete list of WRARS projects can be found on the Government of Manitoba website.