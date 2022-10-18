Menu

Crime

Nova Scotia man charged after milk truck stolen during afternoon delivery

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 18, 2022 2:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: October 18'
Global News Morning Halifax: October 18
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

A Nova Scotia man is facing numerous charges after allegedly stealing a milk truck while the driver was making a delivery, and then evading RCMP officers who were trying to stop him.

Halifax District RCMP said they were called to the theft at around 1:40 p.m. at a parking lot on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville.

Read more: ‘It was pretty scary’: Halifax neighbourhood shaken after police chase

RCMP said an officer spotted the milk truck heading towards Halifax on the Bedford Highway.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle, “however, the driver refused to stop.”

“The RCMP officer did not pursue the vehicle,” police noted in a news release.

During patrols of the area, the delivery truck was eventually found abandoned on the end of Basinview Drive in Bedford.

At around 2:50 p.m., the suspect was found in the woods by an RCMP police dog unit and was arrested.

Mitchell Budd, 25, has been charged with:

  • Theft of a Motor Vehicle;
  • Flight from a Peace Officer;
  • Operation of a Conveyance While Prohibited;
  • Failure to Comply with Conditions of a Release Order;
  • Failure to Comply with Probation

RCMP said Budd was also wanted on arrest warrants out of Annapolis and Kings counties. He was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court Tuesday.

CrimeHalifax crimeHalifax RCMPmilk trucktheft of motor vehicleflight from peach officerMitchell Budd
