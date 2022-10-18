Bracebridge OPP investigating serious collision on Highway 400, 1 person in hospital

See more sharing options

Bracebridge Ontario OPP are responding to a serious collision on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township.

The crash happened Tuesday morning at around 8:34 a.m., in the southbound lane of Highway 400, around South Gibson Lake Road in Georgian Bay Township.

Police say the collision involved a single motor vehicle that left the roadway.

#brbopp UPDATE: HWY 400 southbound remains closed for an earlier serious crash. Detours are onto Muskoka Rd 38. Police are asking that motorists avoid the area during the investigation. pic.twitter.com/THkLYxDsy8 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) October 18, 2022

The single occupant of the motor vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

As a result of the collision, Highway 400 southbound remains closed while OPP investigates.

Southbound traffic is currently being detoured on Muskoka Rd 38.