Bracebridge OPP investigating serious collision on Highway 400, 1 person in hospital

Bracebridge Ontario OPP are responding to a serious collision on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township.
The crash happened Tuesday morning at around 8:34 a.m., in the southbound lane of Highway 400, around South Gibson Lake Road in Georgian Bay Township.
Police say the collision involved a single motor vehicle that left the roadway.
The single occupant of the motor vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
As a result of the collision, Highway 400 southbound remains closed while OPP investigates.
Southbound traffic is currently being detoured on Muskoka Rd 38.
