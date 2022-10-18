Menu

Traffic

Bracebridge OPP investigating serious collision on Highway 400, 1 person in hospital

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 18, 2022 1:28 pm
Highway 400 southbound closed for an earlier serious crash near Bracebridge .
Highway 400 southbound closed for an earlier serious crash near Bracebridge . Via @OPP_CR Twitter

Bracebridge Ontario OPP are responding to a serious collision on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township.

The crash happened Tuesday morning at around 8:34 a.m., in the southbound lane of Highway 400, around South Gibson Lake Road in Georgian Bay Township.

Police say the collision involved a single motor vehicle that left the roadway.

Read more: Several road closures in Barrie this Thursday for funeral of 2 Ontario police officers shot dead

The single occupant of the motor vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

As a result of the collision, Highway 400 southbound remains closed while OPP investigates.

Southbound traffic is currently being detoured on Muskoka Rd 38.

