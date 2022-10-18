Menu

Blogs

Morning news rewind: Tuesday, Oct. 18

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 18, 2022 11:08 am
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Oct. 18
WATCH: Warming up into the high teens — Chantal Wagner with your Tuesday, Oct. 18, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Saskatoon city hall update, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and dealing with fatigue in Healthy Living.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Oct. 18, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Animal bylaws, downtown library: Saskatoon city hall update

A Saskatoon city committee is reviewing animal bylaws that would allow certain types of boas and pythons to be kept as pets.

The committee is also looking at revising the dangerous animal bylaw to allow the owner of a dog or cat declared a dangerous animal to apply for a review after 24 months.

Ward 3 Coun. David Kirton also discusses the new downtown library in this city hall update.

Animal bylaws, downtown library: Saskatoon city hall update

Affordability, climate change key priorities: Jonathan Wilkinson

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says he is open to working with the province to ensure economic prosperity and environmental sustainability while dealing with climate change.

He says that includes addressing affordability for families and businesses, including the agriculture sector.

Trending Now

Wilkinson speaks with Chris Carr on climate change, provincial autonomy and fast-tracking energy and mining projects.

Affordability, climate change key priorities: Jonathan Wilkinson

Dealing with fatigue with Dr. Jacqui Fleury: Healthy Living

Fatigue may be a symptom of something other than tiredness.

Naturopathic doctor Dr. Jacqui Fleury says there could be a few simple reasons why people may be feeling less energetic.

She explores fatigue, the reasons why people may not be feeling as energetic and ways to address the situation.

Dealing with fatigue with Dr. Jacqui Fleury: Healthy Living

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Oct. 18

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Oct. 18
