Spooky display for good cause in Okanagan Falls

Send this page to someone via email

With Halloween only two weeks away, a home in Okanagan Falls has set up its annual creepy display featuring close to 100 items.

Oct. 31 has been a special day for Yvonne Lyver since she was a kid and it’s inspired her to create her own spooky collection with this year’s theme being skeletons and zombies. One of Lyver’s favourite parts of her display is the reaction from her neighbours.

“Seeing the sight on children’s eyes when they see in amazement what everything is, what Halloween is,” Lyver said.

1:42 Popular costume trends for Halloween 2022

Lyver has become a fan favourite in her neighbourhood, with visitors nearly every day. This year she’s using her popularity to help out a local organization.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve decided that we’ll be accepting non-perishable item donations to help with the helping hands. They’ll be bright pink donation bins on site so if you’re planning on coming by please bring a donation,” Lyver said.

2:12 Economic woes are not deterring Canadians from spending more on Halloween

Lyver said that she wanted to put up the creepy decorations again as more children will be out trick or treating this year.

“I think over the last couple of years with COVID-19, a lot of children haven’t had the experience of a real Halloween due to COVID measures. But now that there’s isn’t any, we hope it will be successful.”

She encourages Okanagan Falls residents to come by on Halloween night as the full display and light show will be in action.