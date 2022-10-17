Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Flu shot campaign kicks off in Lethbridge

By Quinn Campbell Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 6:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Flu shot campaign kicks off in Lethbridge'
Flu shot campaign kicks off in Lethbridge
Alberta Heath Services is emphasizing the importance of getting the jab this year, as health officials predict a surge in flu cases this winter. Quinn Campbell reports.

Flu shots are now available in Lethbridge as immunization clinics kicked off across Alberta on Monday.

Alberta Heath Services is emphasizing the importance of getting the jab this year as health officials predict a surge in flu cases this winter.

Read more: Alberta COVID hospitalizations surpass 1k leaving little room for flu, fall waves

“This year, if it’s anything like in the southern hemisphere — like in Australia, for example — we may see significant influenza cases,” said Dr. Vivien Suttorp, medical officer of health in Alberta’s south zone.

Suttorp says after a couple of slower flu seasons, getting immunized is in the best interest of Alberta residents this year.

“We have not seen influenza for a couple of years — we have not been exposed to it,” she said. “It’s important for individuals to have a bit of that leg up with an immunization dose.”

Story continues below advertisement

AHS is offering the flu vaccine through public health clinics, which are open to children under five and their household members, people who do not have a provincial health care number and individuals who live in communities where there are no other immunizing health care providers.

Read more: COVID, flu shots reduce ‘danger’ of needing other health measures this winter: Trudeau

The Lethbridge Soup Kitchen hosted an on-site vaccination clinic for the city’s most vulnerable residents on Monday. Medicine Shoppe pharmacist Vishal Sukhadiya said it’s important to make the shot easily accessible to all residents in Lethbridge — even if they don’t know about it.

“Because of the lack of education it’s hard to convince them but they are the most vulnerable group,” Sukhadiya said. “If they contract the flu, they are the ones who will end up in the hospital because of their lowered immune system due to some underlying medical conditions.”

AHS said this year’s flu shot will have a wide range of coverage.

“The vaccine this year contains four different types of influenza strains,” Suttorp said. “For seniors 65 and over, it’s a high dose version where there is a better immune response for seniors.”

Read more: Alberta’s flu vaccines and COVID bivalent booster available soon

Story continues below advertisement

Albertans over the age of five can also get immunized at local pharmacies and some doctors are offering flu shots as well.

AHS said COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, may also be offered to people that are eligible with each influenza vaccine appointment booked.

Related News
Alberta Health ServicesAlberta healthAHSLethbridgeVaccinationInfluenzaImmunizationLethbridge NewsFlu VaccineFlu ShotsVaccination Clinic
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers