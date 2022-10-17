Menu

Crime

Woman, 81, injured in Winnipeg crash has died: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 6:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Woman, 81, injured in Winnipeg crash has died: police'
Woman, 81, injured in Winnipeg crash has died: police
An elderly woman seriously injured in a crash at the corner of Sargent Avenue and Empress Street early Sunday has died, police say.

An elderly woman seriously injured in a crash at the corner of Sargent Avenue and Empress Street early Sunday has died, police say.

Police have previously said the woman, identified Monday as Corazon Manguerra, 81, had to to be extracted from a heavily-damaged vehicle following the crash around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Read more: Winnipeg woman’s life hangs in the balance after car crash

Manguerra suffered serious bodily injuries in the crash and was rushed to hospital in unstable condition, where police say her condition deteriorated and she later died.

A 45-year-old man in the same vehicle was also taken to hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Two truck drivers taken to hospital after Perimeter Highway crash
Two truck drivers taken to hospital after Perimeter Highway crash

On Sunday police said all occupants of the other vehicle, described as a late-model, dark-coloured Dodge Caravan, fled on foot after the crash.

Investigators have said the suspect vehicle was observed travelling at a high rate of speed before the crash.

Read more: Manitoba corrections officers killed in head-on crash near Anola

No arrests have been announced in the case.

Anyone with information, including dash camera video footage of the suspect vehicle and the manner of driving prior to the collision, is asked to contact Traffic Division investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

— with files from Amy-Ellen Prentice

