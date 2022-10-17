Woman, 81, injured in Winnipeg crash has died: police

Send this page to someone via email

An elderly woman seriously injured in a crash at the corner of Sargent Avenue and Empress Street early Sunday has died, police say.

Police have previously said the woman, identified Monday as Corazon Manguerra, 81, had to to be extracted from a heavily-damaged vehicle following the crash around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Manguerra suffered serious bodily injuries in the crash and was rushed to hospital in unstable condition, where police say her condition deteriorated and she later died.

A 45-year-old man in the same vehicle was also taken to hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday police said all occupants of the other vehicle, described as a late-model, dark-coloured Dodge Caravan, fled on foot after the crash.

Investigators have said the suspect vehicle was observed travelling at a high rate of speed before the crash.

No arrests have been announced in the case.

Anyone with information, including dash camera video footage of the suspect vehicle and the manner of driving prior to the collision, is asked to contact Traffic Division investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

— with files from Amy-Ellen Prentice