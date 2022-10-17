Man, woman killed in crash in RM of Ste. Anne: RCMP

See more sharing options

A man and woman were killed in a two-car crash in the Rural Municipality of Ste. Anne Friday, police say.

Emergency crews were called to crash on Highway 12 at Two Mile Road around 10:10 p.m.

Investigators say a car was heading south on Highway 12 when it hit an SUV that was crossing the highway at Two Mile Road.

The driver of the SUV, a 71-year-old man, and a 69-year-old woman sitting in the front seat, both from the RM of Ste. Anne, died at the scene.

A 47-year-old woman from Saskatchewan sitting in the backseat of the SUV and the 19-year-old man driving the car were both taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said Monday.

Steinbach RCMP continues to investigate.