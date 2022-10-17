Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man, woman killed in crash in RM of Ste. Anne: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 4:05 pm
RCMP vehicle with emergency lights on
Manitoba RCMP say Investigators say a man and woman from the RM of Ste. Anne are dead following a crash on Highway 12 Friday night. RCMP

A man and woman were killed in a two-car crash in the Rural Municipality of Ste. Anne Friday, police say.

Emergency crews were called to crash on Highway 12 at Two Mile Road around 10:10 p.m.

Read more: Driver killed after semi-trucks crash on Manitoba highway

Investigators say a car was heading south on Highway 12 when it hit an SUV that was crossing the highway at Two Mile Road.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg father killed in motorcycle crash had a ‘big heart’, friend says'
Winnipeg father killed in motorcycle crash had a ‘big heart’, friend says

The driver of the SUV, a 71-year-old man, and a 69-year-old woman sitting in the front seat, both from the RM of Ste. Anne, died at the scene.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 1 man dead, 2 facing multiple charges following Winnipeg car crash

A 47-year-old woman from Saskatchewan sitting in the backseat of the SUV and the 19-year-old man driving the car were both taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said Monday.

Steinbach RCMP continues to investigate.

Fatal CrashHighway 12Steinbach RCMPManitoba crashTwo Mile RoadRM of Ste. Anne
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers