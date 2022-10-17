‘Moving Beyond Addiction’ pilot project officially launches to serve hundreds in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A new pilot project to assist several hundred people with addictions and mental health challenges has officially launched in Peterborough, Ont.

Dubbed “Moving Beyond Addiction,” the 18-month project will have the capacity to address the needs of 320 individuals in the area. The project was initially announced this past spring.

Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith said in March the government is providing $367,480 to local non-profit organization Right to Heal to employ the use of Redpath programs from Whitepath Consulting to treat addictions with evidence-based methods to help identify the reasons behind an individual’s substance use, build resiliency against triggers, and teach them social, emotional, and practical skills during their recovery to wellness.

To date in 2022, Peterborough Public Health has reported 38 suspected fatal drug overdoses, according to its opioid harms portal.

Story continues below advertisement

2:16 Peterborough-Kawartha MPP announces more funding for mental health and addiction services programs

“Overdose deaths continue to rise in Peterborough,” said Smith. “It’s a crisis that affects families and loved ones across our community. It is clear that more treatment spaces are needed; we need to expand services and lower barriers of access if we want to address this crisis.

“Moving Beyond Addiction will save lives. It is a proven program that will help those struggling with addiction move beyond addiction and reintegrate back into society.”

The pilot project will work in collaboration with the Peterborough Police Service, Peterborough County-City Paramedics, Peterborough Regional Health Centre, the Consumption and Treatment Services/Opioid Response Hub, Brock Mission, Cameron House and One Roof Community Centre. The organizations will help refer clients who have experienced or are at risk of experiencing opioid overdoses.

Additionally, the program will accept family and self-referrals. The referral process will be led by the Elizabeth Fry Society.

Story continues below advertisement

“Being able to refer people to programs such as this is important to Peterborough police and is another tool as our community continues to address the impact of opioids,” stated acting police chief Tim Farquharson.

“As an organization that is here to protect and serve residents, we believe there must be a holistic view as to how we can help members of our community receive the services they need, when they need them.”

Peterborough paramedics chief Randy Mellow says staff are responding to an “unprecedented” number of incidents related to mental health and addictions.

“While the interactions that paramedics have with individuals in crisis are critical and often lifesaving, these interactions are often missed unique and valuable opportunities to provide access to the treatment and resources,” he said. “Our paramedic service is proud to be part of the collaborative team supporting Moving Beyond Additions that has acknowledged that there is an urgent and critical need for the compassionate, evidence-based health and social supports that are essential to making a safer community for everyone.”

Treatment

Once referred, clients will undergo a “rigorous and evidence-based assessment” to determine the correct treatment for their unique needs. Smith said the assessment will consider multiple variables including an origin of a person’s trauma, such as abuse, domestic violence, housing status, financial situation, and the severity of their substance abuse.

Story continues below advertisement

Once the assessment is complete, they will enter into one-on-one counselling and/or the Redpath Intervention Program which consists of 21 three-hour counselling and training sessions in community and institutional settings. Clients will then enter an after-care program which will require two hours on a weekly basis for group training sessions focusing on personal development and reintegration back into society.

Organizations and potential clients are encouraged to call (705) 740-2003 to partner with the program or self-refer.