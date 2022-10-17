Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Buildup of ice likely cause of fatal plane crash near Calgary: safety board

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2022 2:19 pm
A small aircraft lies in a field next to the Trans-Canada Highway, within sight of the Springbank airport, after a crash west of Calgary, Friday, April 22, 2022. View image in full screen
A small aircraft lies in a field next to the Trans-Canada Highway, within sight of the Springbank airport, after a crash west of Calgary, Friday, April 22, 2022. The Transportation Safety Board says it was likely a buildup of ice that caused the plane to crash and resulted in the death of its pilot and sent a passenger to hospital with life-threatening injuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

The Transportation Safety Board says it was likely a buildup of ice that caused a fatal plane crash west of Calgary.

Two people were in the four-seater aircraft when it went down along the Trans-Canada Highway near the Springbank Airport on April 22.

The pilot was killed and a passenger was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Man dead following plane crash near Springbank Airport

The pilot, identified as Michael James Wilton, was the president of FlightSimple, an aircraft sales company.

The safety board’s final report says the plane was not equipped or certified for flying in icy conditions, but it did have an electric de-icing system on the propeller.

Story continues below advertisement
A photo from the Transportation Safety Board of evidence of icing on the plane that crashed near the Springbank Airport on April 22, 2022. View image in full screen
A photo from the Transportation Safety Board of evidence of icing on the plane that crashed near the Springbank Airport on April 22, 2022. handout / Transportation Safety Board
A photo from the Transportation Safety Board of evidence of icing on the plane that crashed near the Springbank Airport on April 22, 2022. View image in full screen
A photo from the Transportation Safety Board of evidence of icing on the plane that crashed near the Springbank Airport on April 22, 2022. handout / Transportation Safety Board

It says the plane’s engine was operating normally, but even a small amount of ice would have affected the flight.

Trending Now

Photos taken by the RCMP after the crash show ice up to 2.5 centimetres thick was on parts of the plane, including the leading edge of its left wing.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘She’s a survivor’: Family of woman critically injured in plane crash speaks'
‘She’s a survivor’: Family of woman critically injured in plane crash speaks
Plane CrashTransportation Safety BoardMegan GallagherSpringbank AirportCalgary Plane CrashSpringbank Airport crashMichael James Wilson
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers