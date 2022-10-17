Saskatoon cops seize guns and meth after Saturday police chase

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man face numerous charges after Saskatoon police spotted a stolen truck early Saturday.

Officers tried to stop a Ford F150 near Avenue K South and 20th Street West after identifying the vehicle as stolen out of Prince Albert, but say the vehicle fled.

The Saskatoon Police Service found the stolen truck abandoned at Walmer Road and Avenue H, and the canine unit was used to locate the girl and the man.

Police seized two sawed-off rifles, ammunition, 297 grams of methamphetamine, multiple cell phones, and bear spray.

The two face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of stolen property, possession of the proceeds of crime, and numerous firearms offences. The man is also charged with breach of probation.