Crime

Saskatoon cops seize guns and meth after Saturday police chase

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 12:50 pm
A 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man face multiple charges after police found a stolen vehicle in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
A 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man face multiple charges after police found a stolen vehicle in Saskatoon. File / Global News

A 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man face numerous charges after Saskatoon police spotted a stolen truck early Saturday.

Officers tried to stop a Ford F150 near Avenue K South and 20th Street West after identifying the vehicle as stolen out of Prince Albert, but say the vehicle fled.

Read more: 4 people arrested in connection with Saskatoon drug trafficking investigation

The Saskatoon Police Service found the stolen truck abandoned at Walmer Road and Avenue H, and the canine unit was used to locate the girl and the man.

Trending Now

Police seized two sawed-off rifles, ammunition, 297 grams of methamphetamine, multiple cell phones, and bear spray.

The two face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of stolen property, possession of the proceeds of crime, and numerous firearms offences. The man is also charged with breach of probation.

Click to play video: 'Recruitment challenges for Saskatoon Police Service'
Recruitment challenges for Saskatoon Police Service
