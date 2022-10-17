Menu

Consumer

CRTC says it needs more time to weigh Telus’ request to add credit card fee

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2022 12:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Tech Talk: Telus looking to add credit card processing fee'
Tech Talk: Telus looking to add credit card processing fee
Apple is facing pressure to improve Android-to-iPhone texting and Telus looks to add a fee to credit card payments. Mike Agerbo of Get Connected Media breaks down the week's top tech headlines. – Aug 10, 2022

Canada’s telecom regulator says it needs more time to weigh an application from Telus Corp. to introduce a processing fee for customers that pay their bills by credit card.

In a letter sent to the telecom giant last Thursday, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said it may take until Dec. 6 before there is a final decision on the matter which is longer than its initial estimate of 45 business days.

Telus first filed the application on Aug. 8 requesting permission to add a 1.5 per cent processing fee to its terms of service starting this fall.

In the application, Telus said the surcharge is intended “to cover the processing costs that credit card payments incur.”

In a statement to the Canadian Press in August, Telus said the average cost each month will be about $2 per customer, who can avoid the fees by selecting another bill payment option, such as debit payments or one-time bank payments.

The fee would not apply in Quebec or to customers of Telus’ Koodo subsidiary.

