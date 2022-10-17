Morning news rewind: Monday, Oct. 17

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Jewish Arts Festival, resource recycling during Waste Reduction Week and Cameco on the purchase of nuclear power plant maker Westinghouse Electric.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Oct. 17, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Judaism, culture highlights of Jewish Arts Festival in Saskatoon

A brand new festival is on the scene in Saskatoon, showcasing national and international talent at the Saskatchewan Jewish Arts Festival.

Festival producer Malvina Rapko explains the need for the festival, what people will learn about Judaism and the effect it will have on the community.

4:35 Judaism, culture highlights of Jewish Arts Festival in Saskatoon

Resource recovery focus of SARRC: Waste Reduction Week

“Reduce, reuse, recycle” will be on top of mind during waste reduction week in Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

Products that can be recycled include oil, oil filters and antifreeze.

Ethan Richardson with the Saskatchewan Association for Resource Recovery discusses other products that can be recycled and why it is important for the environment.

4:16 Resource recovery focus of SARRC: Waste Reduction Week

Cameco, Brookfield Renewable Partners buy Westinghouse Electric

Cameco is teaming up with Brookfield Renewable Partners in acquiring nuclear power plant maker Westinghouse Electric.

The $9.7-billion deal signals the beginning of a partnership that will mean big opportunities for both companies.

Cameco CEO Tim Gitzel talks about what this means for the company and Saskatchewan.

4:24 Cameco, Brookfield Renewable Partners buy Westinghouse Electric

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Oct. 17

Chilly mornings, warm afternoons — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Oct. 17, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Story continues below advertisement