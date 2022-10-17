Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Morning news rewind: Monday, Oct. 17

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 10:59 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Oct. 17'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Oct. 17
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, Oct. 17.

Saskatchewan Jewish Arts Festival, resource recycling during Waste Reduction Week and Cameco on the purchase of nuclear power plant maker Westinghouse Electric.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Oct. 17, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Judaism, culture highlights of Jewish Arts Festival in Saskatoon

A brand new festival is on the scene in Saskatoon, showcasing national and international talent at the Saskatchewan Jewish Arts Festival.

Festival producer Malvina Rapko explains the need for the festival, what people will learn about Judaism and the effect it will have on the community.

Click to play video: 'Judaism, culture highlights of Jewish Arts Festival in Saskatoon'
Judaism, culture highlights of Jewish Arts Festival in Saskatoon

Resource recovery focus of SARRC: Waste Reduction Week

“Reduce, reuse, recycle” will be on top of mind during waste reduction week in Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

Products that can be recycled include oil, oil filters and antifreeze.

Ethan Richardson with the Saskatchewan Association for Resource Recovery discusses other products that can be recycled and why it is important for the environment.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Resource recovery focus of SARRC: Waste Reduction Week'
Resource recovery focus of SARRC: Waste Reduction Week

Cameco, Brookfield Renewable Partners buy Westinghouse Electric

Cameco is teaming up with Brookfield Renewable Partners in acquiring nuclear power plant maker Westinghouse Electric.

The $9.7-billion deal signals the beginning of a partnership that will mean big opportunities for both companies.

Cameco CEO Tim Gitzel talks about what this means for the company and Saskatchewan.

Click to play video: 'Cameco, Brookfield Renewable Partners buy Westinghouse Electric'
Cameco, Brookfield Renewable Partners buy Westinghouse Electric

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Oct. 17

Chilly mornings, warm afternoons — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Oct. 17, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Oct. 17'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Oct. 17
CamecoUraniumGlobal News Morning SaskatoonWaste Reduction WeekSARRCWestinghouse ElectricJewish Arts FestivalSaskatchewan Association for Resource RecoverySaskatchewan Jewish Arts Festival
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers