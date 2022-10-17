$1.4 M Lotto Max ticket sold in Simcoe County

Send this page to someone via email

A Simcoe County resident is $1.4 million richer and may not even know it yet.

While the Lotto Max draw on Friday did not lead to a person winning the $70-million jackpot, it did lead to several secondary prize winners.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. reports one Lotto Mac ticket sold in Simcoe County is a winner in the second prize pool with more than $1.4 million.

Six other winning tickets were sold in Ontario worth $1 million each.

The next Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, Oct. 18, will now offer an incredible $132 million in top prizes: the $70-million jackpot plus an estimated 62 MAXMILLIONS, each worth $1 million.