Canada

$1.4 M Lotto Max ticket sold in Simcoe County

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 9:55 am
A file image of a Lotto Max display. View image in full screen
A file image of a Lotto Max display. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press

A Simcoe County resident is $1.4 million richer and may not even know it yet.

While the Lotto Max draw on Friday did not lead to a person winning the $70-million jackpot, it did lead to several secondary prize winners.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. reports one Lotto Mac ticket sold in Simcoe County is a winner in the second prize pool with more than $1.4 million.

Read more: 2022 Ontario municipal election: Meet the Barrie Ward 2 candidates

Six other winning tickets were sold in Ontario worth $1 million each.

The next Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, Oct. 18, will now offer an incredible $132 million in top prizes: the $70-million jackpot plus an estimated 62 MAXMILLIONS, each worth $1 million.

