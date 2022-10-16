EPS find bullet casings at scene of shooting in downtown parking garage

Multiple bullet casings were found at the scene of a weapons complaint in downtown Edmonton early Sunday morning.

Officers from the Edmonton Police Service arrived at a parking garage near 102 Avenue and 102 Street, however the complainant’s vehicle – a 2021 Dodge Durango – and the suspect’s car were both gone.

Police do not know what model vehicle the suspect was driving. Police are searching for the suspect and ask anyone with any information about the shooting to call EPS at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.