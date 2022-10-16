Menu

Sports

Trevor Hofbauer captures third Canadian marathon title, Elmore wins women’s title

By Lori Ewing The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2022 12:44 pm

Trevor Hofbauer captured his third Canadian marathon title on Sunday, while Malindi Elmore won the women’s crown at the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon.

Hofbauer, a 30-year-old from Calgary, ran two hours 11 minutes to finish fifth overall, claiming the national title as the top Canadian. Yihunilign Adane of Ethiopia was the overall winner, crossing in 2:07:18.

Rory Linkletter of Calgary was the second Canadian, finishing seventh overall (2:13:32), while Mohamed Aagab of Saint Leonard, Que., was eighth overall and the third Canadian (2:15:19).

Read more: A look at road closures in Toronto for the waterfront marathon

Elmore, who lost her Canadian record recently to Natasha Wodak, ran 2:25:14 to capture the national women’s crown. The 42-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., was fourth overall.

Antonina Kwambai of Kenya was the overall women’s winner (2:23:20).

It was the first time the race has been held live in three years, due to COVID-19. A virtual race was held last year.

Some 22,000 runners participated in the 5K, half-marathon and marathon. The fast and flat 42.195-kilometre marathon course first stretched west and then east along the lakeshore. The start and finish line were in front of Toronto City Hall.

