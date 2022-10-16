Trevor Hofbauer captures third Canadian marathon title, Elmore wins women’s title

Trevor Hofbauer captured his third Canadian marathon title on Sunday, while Malindi Elmore won the women’s crown at the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon.
Hofbauer, a 30-year-old from Calgary, ran two hours 11 minutes to finish fifth overall, claiming the national title as the top Canadian. Yihunilign Adane of Ethiopia was the overall winner, crossing in 2:07:18.
Rory Linkletter of Calgary was the second Canadian, finishing seventh overall (2:13:32), while Mohamed Aagab of Saint Leonard, Que., was eighth overall and the third Canadian (2:15:19).
Elmore, who lost her Canadian record recently to Natasha Wodak, ran 2:25:14 to capture the national women’s crown. The 42-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., was fourth overall.
Antonina Kwambai of Kenya was the overall women’s winner (2:23:20).
It was the first time the race has been held live in three years, due to COVID-19. A virtual race was held last year.
Some 22,000 runners participated in the 5K, half-marathon and marathon. The fast and flat 42.195-kilometre marathon course first stretched west and then east along the lakeshore. The start and finish line were in front of Toronto City Hall.
