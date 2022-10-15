Focus Saskatchewan returns to Global News with in-depth investigative stories

Send this page to someone via email

A brand-new season of Focus Saskatchewan kicks off this weekend, and you can catch it here on Global News.

Each episode will dive deep into Saskatchewan stories on the top of everyone’s mind, but also explore the hidden stories on the Prairies.

Stories like the struggling health care system, the premiers push for more autonomy from Ottawa, the people that make up Saskatchewan and more investigations will all be airing each Saturday.

Each episode will air at 6:30 central standard time.

On Oct. 15, Focus Saskatchewan begins the season with an in depth look at the stabbings that occurred at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask.

Story continues below advertisement

The episode focuses on the manhunt for the suspects, the stories of the victims and survivors, and the calls to prevent something similar from ever happening again. Details during the manhunt were very scarce and it was a confusing time for everyone.

Through Global’s exclusive reporting, Focus Saskatchewan will show the true events that took place and audiences will be able to hear from people at the heart of what happened who have never spoken to anyone about the issue.

Read more: RCMP confirm Global News reports on James Smith Cree Nation suspect Damien Sanderson

Including the widow of Damien Sanderson, who at the time was one of the prime suspects in the investigation and someone who called RCMP 24 hours before the attacks began.

“They failed me. I tried to save my husband. They know – I knew that wasn’t my husband. I knew that Myles was feeding my husband something that I don’t know of,” she said.

The episode will also dive deep into the conversation that occurred between Damien and RCMP and looking at the legalities of requiring identification and why a police officer might ask not ask for it.

Audiences can also expect to learn about first nations police services and what they could look like.

Story continues below advertisement

Focus Saskatchewan premiers Oct. 15, 2022 on Global News Regina and Saskatoon.