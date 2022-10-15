B.C. municipal election 2022: Polls now open until 8 p.m.

Send this page to someone via email

The polls are now open in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Voters have until 8 p.m. to cast their vote if they did not do so in advance voting.

Who can vote?

In order to be eligible to vote in general local elections or by-elections as a resident or non-resident you must:

Be 18 years of age or older when registering to vote, or 18 years or older on general voting day

Be a Canadian citizen

Have been a resident of B.C. for at least six months immediately before registering to vote

Be a resident of the municipality or electoral area on the day of registering to vote; and

Not be disqualified under the Local Government Act, or any other enactment from voting in local elections or be otherwise disqualified by law

What do you need to vote?

All voters must prove their identity and residential address before voting.

The easiest way is to show one of the following pieces of ID:

A B.C. driver’s licence

A B.C. Identification Card (BCID)

A B.C. Services Card (with photo)

Another card issued by the Government of B.C. or Canada that shows your name, photo and address

A Certificate of Indian Status

If you do not have one of the above pieces, you can show any two pieces of ID or documents that both show your name and at least one must have your current address.

Examples include:

Government-issued identity documents

B.C. CareCard

B.C. Services Card (without photo)

Birth certificate

Canadian Forces Photo Identification card

Citizenship certificate

Correctional Service Canada Offender Identification card

Firearms Possession and Acquisition Licence

Firearms Possession Only Licence

Old Age Security Identification card

Passport

Social Insurance Number card

Veterans Affairs Canada Health Care Identification card

Canada Child Tax Benefit statement

Government cheque or cheque stub

Income tax assessment notice

Property tax assessment

Statement of Canada Pension Plan benefits

Statement of government employment insurance benefits paid

Statement of Old Age Security

School, college, or university documents

Admissions letter

Report card

Residence acceptance

Transcript

Tuition/fees statement

Student card

Bank/credit card or statement

Confirmation of Residence (3007)

Hospital bracelet/document

Insurance statement

Membership card

Mortgage statement

Personal cheque (printed by bank)

Prescription medication containers

Provincial Where to Vote card

Public transportation pass

Residential lease

Statutory declaration prepared by a lawyer or notary public attesting a voter’s identity and/or residence

Utility bill