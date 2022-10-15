B.C. municipal election 2022: Polls now open until 8 p.m.

The polls are now open in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Voters have until 8 p.m. to cast their vote if they did not do so in advance voting.
Who can vote?
In order to be eligible to vote in general local elections or by-elections as a resident or non-resident you must:
- Be 18 years of age or older when registering to vote, or 18 years or older on general voting day
- Be a Canadian citizen
- Have been a resident of B.C. for at least six months immediately before registering to vote
- Be a resident of the municipality or electoral area on the day of registering to vote; and
- Not be disqualified under the Local Government Act, or any other enactment from voting in local elections or be otherwise disqualified by law
What do you need to vote?
All voters must prove their identity and residential address before voting.
The easiest way is to show one of the following pieces of ID:
- A B.C. driver’s licence
- A B.C. Identification Card (BCID)
- A B.C. Services Card (with photo)
- Another card issued by the Government of B.C. or Canada that shows your name, photo and address
- A Certificate of Indian Status
If you do not have one of the above pieces, you can show any two pieces of ID or documents that both show your name and at least one must have your current address.
Examples include:
- Government-issued identity documents
- B.C. CareCard
- B.C. Services Card (without photo)
- Birth certificate
- Canadian Forces Photo Identification card
- Citizenship certificate
- Correctional Service Canada Offender Identification card
- Firearms Possession and Acquisition Licence
- Firearms Possession Only Licence
- Old Age Security Identification card
- Passport
- Social Insurance Number card
- Veterans Affairs Canada Health Care Identification card
- Canada Child Tax Benefit statement
- Government cheque or cheque stub
- Income tax assessment notice
- Property tax assessment
- Statement of Canada Pension Plan benefits
- Statement of government employment insurance benefits paid
- Statement of Old Age Security
- School, college, or university documents
- Admissions letter
- Report card
- Residence acceptance
- Transcript
- Tuition/fees statement
- Student card
- Bank/credit card or statement
- Confirmation of Residence (3007)
- Hospital bracelet/document
- Insurance statement
- Membership card
- Mortgage statement
- Personal cheque (printed by bank)
- Prescription medication containers
- Provincial Where to Vote card
- Public transportation pass
- Residential lease
- Statutory declaration prepared by a lawyer or notary public attesting a voter’s identity and/or residence
- Utility bill
