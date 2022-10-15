SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Watch live: B.C. municipal election results 2022

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 15, 2022 11:00 am
B.C. residents vote in the municipal elections on Oct. 15, 2022. View image in full screen
B.C. residents vote in the municipal elections on Oct. 15, 2022. Simon Little / Global News

British Columbians head to the polls today, Oct. 15, for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Where you can get election results:

Global News will have complete coverage of the municipal elections on TV, radio and online.

Join us on BC1 for our Global News election special from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. PT and on Global BC and Global Okanagan from 11 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The show will also be livestreamed above and on the Global BC Facebook page, plus simulcast on CKNW.

Read more: FULL COVERAGE: 2022 B.C. municipal election

The special is hosted by Chris Gailus, Sophie Lui and Keith Baldrey, with Richard Zussman providing live results throughout the show and reporters out in the field and around the Lower Mainland and Kelowna.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Live B.C. election results 2022: Find your municipality and candidates

There are a number of races to watch throughout the Lower Mainland this election night.

Vancouverites are sifting through a ballot of more than 100 names with 15 people running for mayor, 59 for city council on top of the candidates for school board and park board commissioner.

On the top of the ballot, incumbent mayor Kennedy Stewart is running again. Unlike four years ago he is now running with a slate of city council candidates under the Forward Together banner.

Trending Now

Read more: Vancouver civic election 2022 cheat sheet: A last-minute voter’s guide

Among the 14 people challenging Stewart for the city’s top job is Ken Sim. Four years ago, Sim finished second in the Vancouver mayoral race, losing to the mayor by 957 votes.

Sim is running with a council slate under the ABC Vancouver banner after having run under the NPA banner last time around.

Click to play video: 'B.C. municipal elections: Q&A with Vancouver mayoral candidate Collen Hardwick'
B.C. municipal elections: Q&A with Vancouver mayoral candidate Collen Hardwick

In what is sure to be an exciting race, Surrey residents will be casting their votes for mayor and council.

Story continues below advertisement
The last four years in the province’s second-biggest city have seen a dysfunctional city hall, a start of a change in police forces and a mayor charged with public mischief.

Even with a court case looming, incumbent Mayor Doug McCallum opted to run again in hopes of keeping his job.

Read more: Surrey civic election 2022 cheat sheet: A last-minute voter’s guide

Click to play video: 'B.C. municipal election: Housing affordability a key issue in Surrey’s civic election'
B.C. municipal election: Housing affordability a key issue in Surrey’s civic election
Advertisement
ElectionBC electionBC municipal electionBC municipal election 2022BC municipal electionsBc Municipal Elections 2022BC election live resultsBC municipal election resultsBC muncipal election resutlsBC municipal election live resultsBC municipal election results 2022bc municipal elections 2022 candidatesbc municipal elections 2022 date
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers