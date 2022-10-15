Watch live: B.C. municipal election results 2022

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbians head to the polls today, Oct. 15, for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Where you can get election results:

Global News will have complete coverage of the municipal elections on TV, radio and online.

Join us on BC1 for our Global News election special from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. PT and on Global BC and Global Okanagan from 11 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The show will also be livestreamed above and on the Global BC Facebook page, plus simulcast on CKNW.

The special is hosted by Chris Gailus, Sophie Lui and Keith Baldrey, with Richard Zussman providing live results throughout the show and reporters out in the field and around the Lower Mainland and Kelowna.

There are a number of races to watch throughout the Lower Mainland this election night.

Vancouverites are sifting through a ballot of more than 100 names with 15 people running for mayor, 59 for city council on top of the candidates for school board and park board commissioner.

On the top of the ballot, incumbent mayor Kennedy Stewart is running again. Unlike four years ago he is now running with a slate of city council candidates under the Forward Together banner.

Among the 14 people challenging Stewart for the city’s top job is Ken Sim. Four years ago, Sim finished second in the Vancouver mayoral race, losing to the mayor by 957 votes.

Sim is running with a council slate under the ABC Vancouver banner after having run under the NPA banner last time around.

B.C. municipal elections: Q&A with Vancouver mayoral candidate Collen Hardwick

In what is sure to be an exciting race, Surrey residents will be casting their votes for mayor and council.

Even with a court case looming, incumbent Mayor Doug McCallum opted to run again in hopes of keeping his job.