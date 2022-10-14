Menu

Canada

Ottawa committed to RCMP reform amid multiple inquiries: public safety minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2022 3:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia shooting inquiry: Brenda Lucki vows to ‘change’ RCMP’s future following response to attack'
Nova Scotia shooting inquiry: Brenda Lucki vows to ‘change’ RCMP’s future following response to attack
WATCH: Nova Scotia shooting inquiry: Brenda Lucki vows to 'change' RCMP's future following response to attack – Aug 24, 2022

Canada’s public safety minister says he recognizes the importance of reforming the RCMP.

Marco Mendicino made the comments to reporters today in Halifax after two days of meetings with provincial and territorial justice and public safety ministers.

Mendicino says the mandate letter he issued to RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki in May directs her to tackle challenges in the force around issues such as recruitment and police resources.

Read more: RCMP internal polling shows declining trust, confidence in national police force

He says RCMP officers need more training and need to communicate better with the public — especially during emergencies such as the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia and last month’s stabbings in Saskatchewan’s James Smith Cree Nation.

Trending Now

Mendicino says Ottawa “embraces” the work of the public inquiry investigating the murder of 22 people in Nova Scotia and is awaiting its recommendations, which are expected in March.

Story continues below advertisement

The Halifax meetings with the country’s justice and public safety ministers included a wide range of issues, such as Indigenous policing, gun violence and hate crime, and the policing of Canada’s ports.

Click to play video: 'Canada adding 30 new RCMP members, civil servants to implement Iran sanctions: Mendocino'
Canada adding 30 new RCMP members, civil servants to implement Iran sanctions: Mendocino
RCMPBrenda LuckiPolice reformMendicinorcmp reformPolice Reform Canadamarco mendicio
© 2022 The Canadian Press

