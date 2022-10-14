HKPR health unit reports first confirmed influenza case of season

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has reported its first lab-confirmed case of influenza for the 2022-23 flu season

The health unit serves the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County. The location of the case was not disclosed.

Dr. Natalie Bocking, medical officer of health and health unit CEO, is advising residents to get a flu shot as soon as they are eligible.

“Vaccination against influenza is especially important this fall,” Bocking said. “Preventing the flu will not only protect individual health and the health of families and communities, but it will also stop further strain on our health care system which is already stretched due to COVID-19.”

Story continues below advertisement

Locally, the health unit says a flu vaccine shot is available at dozens of pharmacies within its jurisdiction for anyone age two and older. High-dose flu vaccines for people 65 years of age and older are also available. A complete list of local pharmacy locations providing flu vaccines is available at hkpr.on.ca. Children six months to two years old can only get their flu shot from a doctor, nurse practitioner or local public health unit.

The health unit is also offering immunization clinics for children under the age of five years who do not have a family doctor. Clinics are by appointment only. To schedule a time, call the health unit at 1-866-888-4577 ext. 1507.

Most residents can get the flu vaccine at the same time, or before or after a COVID-19 vaccine. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) currently recommends that children six months to five years of age wait at least 14 days between COVID-19 vaccines and non-COVID vaccines, to avoid attributing any potential adverse events.