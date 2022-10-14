Smoky skies bulletin issued for Princeton, Similkameen

Send this page to someone via email

A smoky skies bulletin has again been issued for the Similkameen region in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

The national weather agency says the area, which includes Princeton, will continue to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, a number of wildfires southeast of Hope. And because of those, the eastern Fraser Valley and Similkameen regions have seen ongoing smoky skies bulletins lately.

On DriveBC’s website, hazy skies can be seen on Highway 3 webcams from Princeton to Alison Pass.

Environment Canada says wildfire smoke is a natural part of the environment, but it can impact one’s health, especially those with pre-existing conditions.

“If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure,” said Environment Canada.

“Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can harm your health.”

There are currently 201 wildfires burning in B.C.’s six fire centres. The Southeast Fire District has the most with 71, followed by the Coastal Fire Centre at 51. The Prince George Fire Centre has 34, and is followed by Kamloops (25), Cariboo (11) and Northwest (9).

With unseasonably warm temperatures and little-to-no rain, B.C.’s fire danger rating for the Okanagan is high, or four out of five on the province’s ranking system (very low, low, moderate, high, extreme).

The province says a high rating means forest fuels are very dry and the risk of fire is serious, and that extreme caution must be used in any forest activities.

