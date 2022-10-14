Nocturne returns to Halifax for 15th year with the theme ‘Legacies’

Send this page to someone via email

Nocturne is back this weekend in Halifax for its 15th year of the festival.

This year’s theme is Legacies.

One of Nocturne’s curators Stephanie Yee told Global News Morning on Friday it’s “an invitation to not just artists but everyone that we share a community with, to really reflect on what is your relationship with this place, what is your relationship to each other.”

“We really wanted to be able to think about the past, think about the present, and imaging what our futures can hold.”

Curator Lux Habrich said it’s also about how creativity has “the power to create changes within us, and also exterior to us.”

The festival kicked off on Thursday, and will feature numerous events over the weekend, as well as public art installations that can be seen at any time.

One exciting feature is a large sculpture located at the Dartmouth ferry terminal, said Yee.

“You’ll be able to just the whole city filled with… reimaginings done by artists,” said Yee.

The curators say all events will go ahead as planned, even with rain forecasted this weekend.

“We’ve got a few outdoor events that are geared toward embracing whatever comes,” added Habrich.

The two curators have been part of Nocturne in the past as artists. This is their first year as curators – something they’re both excited about.

Yee said talking to artists and implementing their vision has been “a joy.”

Habrich agreed and said having participated as an artist gave them a great perspective to help artists reach their full potential.

The curator said Thursday night was a success.

“It felt really energizing to see the stuff that we’ve put so much care into, see the audience be so responsive… It’s really special to witness,” Habrich said.

They now look forward to seeing people enjoy the rest of the weekend activities.

More information on programing is available on Nocturne’s website.