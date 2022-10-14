98 new correctional officers hired in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government says it has hired 98 new correctional officers.

The Province’s Solicitor General’s office said the new correctional officer graduates will “help ensure communities are supported and protected.”

“I applaud every graduate for choosing a rewarding career in corrections and salute them for their contribution,” said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner said in a news release. “Correctional officers are vital public safety partners who make a difference to our communities on the frontlines of the justice system.”

According to the release, the graduates have completed an eight-week training program virtually through Mohawk College.

“In-person training was led by the Corrections Centre for Professional Advancement and Training,” the release read. “All recruits received extensive training with enhanced instruction in communication and de-escalation techniques.”

The ministry said the curriculum also included “a focus on anti-Black racism, Indigenous cultural training and inmate management techniques.”

According to the release, the graduates will be assigned to 17 different institutions across the province.

Seven will be sent to the eastern region to work at the Central East Correctional Centre and Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre.

Meanwhile, 27 graduates will be sent to the western region to work at the Central North Correctional Centre, Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre, Sarnia Jail and West Detention Centre.

Another 26 will work in the Northern Region at the Algona Treatment and Remand Centre, Fort Frances Jail, Kenora Jail, Monteith Correctional Complex, Sudbury Jail, Thunder Bay Jail and Thunder Bay Correctional Centre.

Twenty-four of the graduates will work in the Toronto region at Toronto East Detention Centre and Toronto South Detention Centre.

The ministry said 14 will work in the central region at the Maplehurst Correctional Complex and Vanier Centre for Women.