Canada

Ex-minister Dominic Cardy says he worries about future of French in N.B. schools

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2022 1:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Dominic Cardy resigns as N.B. education minister after sending scathing letter to premier'
Dominic Cardy resigns as N.B. education minister after sending scathing letter to premier
WATCH: Dominic Cardy has resigned as Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development in New Brunswick. He announced he was quitting in a tweet, after sending a scathing resignation letter to Premier Blaine Higgs. Silas Brown reports.

Dominic Cardy says he resigned as Blaine Higgs’s education minister because the premier’s policy on the French immersion program in schools is damaging to anglophone children.

A day after resigning from cabinet, Cardy said in an interview he couldn’t accept the premier’s desire to “dangerously accelerate” the end of French immersion in schools across the province.

Higgs has said he wants to reform the French immersion program by next fall.

Read more: New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy resigning from cabinet role

Cardy is also questioning Higgs’s decision to name to cabinet Kris Austin, the former leader of the now-deregistered People’s Alliance of New Brunswick, which had been vocally opposed to certain bilingualism requirements in the province.

Austin’s appointment as minister of public safety is being denounced by the Societe de l’Acadie du Nouveau-Brunswick, which accuses Austin of having an “anti-francophone bias.”

Austin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2022.

